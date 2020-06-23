28-Year-Old Man Accused of Possessing Thousands of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Santa Ana for allegedly possessing "thousands" of child sexual abuse images and videos.

An investigator with the Santa Ana Police Department began investigating Jaime Castillo in March for allegedly trading child erotica and child sexual abuse materials, commonly known as child pornography, according to the department.

Over the two-month investigation, involving nine search warrants, thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse were found to be stored by Castillo, and he allegedly sent more than 75 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of "young children," the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Police tracked the IP address to a home in Santa Ana, and on Tuesday morning they executed a search warrant at the home, which "reaffirmed the suspicion that Castillo was storing the sexually explicit files in several data storage devices located in his home,'' according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Castillo was arrested and the devices were seized, police said.