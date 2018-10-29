29Rooms Returns to 'Expand Your Reality'

Pinpointing the true start of the immersive, snap-an-image experience? You'd have arguments made on a few sides, but 2017 truly saw the rise-and-rise of these pop-ups around Southern California. One of the centerpiece spots, from this highly visual realms, was 29Rooms, the Refinery29 destination that showed up in the Arts District over several December 2017 days.



Loved that ethereal immersion into various worlds? It's returning, this time to The Reef, with a new theme: Expand Your Reality. The 2018 dates are Dec. 5 through 9, a ticket is $39.99, and you can snag your admission starting on Monday, Oct. 29. What fresh rooms and ideas will you see this time-around? Take a peek at what 29Rooms looked like recently, in New York City...