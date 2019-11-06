29Rooms Returns to 'Expand Your Reality'

While we may spend time reading, watching shows, pondering complex notions, and taking in art, we don't often have the opportunity to actually enter fresh worlds that ask us to think bigger. 29Rooms, the "immersive festival of cause, culture, and creativity," a large-scale pop-up experience from media powerhouse Refinery29, gives us the chance to do just that, over and over again, 29 tantalizing, mind-growing times.



Lauded artists and major companies have joined in on building the imaginative destination, creating spaces that ask the visitor to participate, enjoy, think, and/or all of the above. The experience is returning to Los Angeles, from Nov. 8-17, with a whole caboodle of connection-worthy rooms that fall under this intriguing theme: Expand Your Reality.



The 2019 rooms include 29 Questions, which gives you the chance to know a stranger, The Art Park, a "geometric playground," and Dream Doorways from artist Kali Uchis (a space devoted to exploring our inner worlds). Tickets are on sale now for a visually strong happening that goes far beyond the chance for the perfect selfie. Rather, guests are asked to contemplate the self.