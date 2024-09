A magnitude-3.4 earthquake rattled Malibu just a day after a magnitude-4.7 quake hit the same area, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 4:56 a.m. on Friday and had a depth of about 6.5 miles. Over 300 people reported having felt the shaking.

The quake was felt in areas like Los Angeles, Oxnard and even Long Beach, the USGS website said.