3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Cabazon area: USGS

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the Cabazon area on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck the unincorporated Riverside County community at 3:22 p.m. at a depth of 10.1 km. It was reported roughly 18 km north of Cabazon, according to USGS.

Residents in Redlands, Rialto, Big Bear and surrounding areas reported feeling the temblor. No injuries or structural damage have been reported in connection with the earthquake.