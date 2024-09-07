Earthquakes

Back to back earthquakes rattle Ontario

The first earthquake happened shortly after 10 a.m. in Ontario at a magnitude of 3.5; the second struck at 10:34 a.m. in Ontario and had a magnitude of 3.9.

By Karla Rendon

earthquake generic
Getty Images

Two earthquakes with magnitudes 3.5 and 3.9 rattled the Inland Empire on Saturday.

The United States Geological Survey reported the first temblor occurred at 10:05 a.m. in Ontario. The quick jolt happened roughly 3 miles southeast of the city and at a depth of 3.6 miles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The second earthquake struck at 10:34 a.m. in Ontario. This one also happened about 3 miles southeast of the city and at a depth of 3 miles.

Residents in Chino, Corona, Pasadena, Montebello and other areas reported feeling the Saturday morning quake.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries or structural damages were reported in connection with the earthquake.

This article tagged under:

EarthquakesOntarioInland Empire
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us