Back to back earthquakes rattle Ontario

Two earthquakes with magnitudes 3.5 and 3.9 rattled the Inland Empire on Saturday.

The United States Geological Survey reported the first temblor occurred at 10:05 a.m. in Ontario. The quick jolt happened roughly 3 miles southeast of the city and at a depth of 3.6 miles.

The second earthquake struck at 10:34 a.m. in Ontario. This one also happened about 3 miles southeast of the city and at a depth of 3 miles.

Residents in Chino, Corona, Pasadena, Montebello and other areas reported feeling the Saturday morning quake.

No injuries or structural damages were reported in connection with the earthquake.