Earthquakes

3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Palos Verdes Estates

By Karla Rendon

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Palos Verdes Estates on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The temblor occurred at 3:09 p.m. at a depth of 8 miles, according to USGS. Residents in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Gardena and various parts of Los Angeles reported feeling the earthquake.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

No reports of injuries or structural damage were made in connection with the quake.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us