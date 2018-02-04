People living near the northern set of runways at Los Angeles International Airport will notice that planes will be landing over Inglewood all night, starting Sunday night and ending Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles World Airports said in an internet post Sunday that planes cannot be brought in over Santa Monica Bay on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings because both of the southern runways will be closed for maintenance or reconstruction.

Most of the time, wind patterns dictate that planes landing on either set of runways approachfrom the east -- over the south side of Los Angeles -- and take off over the ocean.

But between midnight and 6:30 a.m., on nights when winds are gentle and not a factor, arriving planes line up and departng planes ascend in the west, over the ocean, to give a break in aircraft noise to South L.A. That pattern cannot be safely maintained unless both sets of runways are open, LAX and the FAA have determined.

Sunday night and through Wednesday morning, maintenance will be done on the outboard southside runway, the one closest to Imperial Highway. And the southside runway, closest to the terminals, is being reconstructed and will not reopen until May 11.

"Persons living near the airport may notice a change in aircraft flight activity and associated noise," the airport officials said on an LAX web page. "Thank you for your understanding and patience during this temporary situation."

