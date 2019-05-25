Mother in Critical Condition, Father and Child Hurt in Amusement Park Ride Malfunction - NBC Southern California
Mother in Critical Condition, Father and Child Hurt in Amusement Park Ride Malfunction

By Katherine Picazo and Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    A log ride malfunction in Riverside sends three people to the hospital on May 25, 2019.

    A mother, father and child were injured, with the mother in critical condition after a log ride malfunctioned at an amusement park in Riverside on Saturday, authorities said.

    The incident occurred at around 4:47 p.m. at Castle Park Amusement Park in the 3500 block of Polk Street, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside City Fire Department said.

    A mother, father and child were all injured, with the mother in critical condition, the Riverside Police Department said. The mother had facial injures that were not life threatening, Riverside police said.

    The ride has been shut down, but the park remains open, Guzzetta said.

