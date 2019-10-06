3 People Shot After Friends Get in Argument in Lancaster, Authorities Say

Police investigate a homeless encampment after three people were shot in Lancaster on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Three people were shot in Lancaster Sunday and a suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue K at around 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Video from the scene appeared to show the site was a homeless encampment.

Two of the three shooting victims had non-life threatening injuries, while the third person's condition was unknown, the LASD said.

The suspected shooter was arrested without incident and the shooting appeared to be the result of an argument among friends, the LASD said.