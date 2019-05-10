Cash Lee suffered a stroke at just three years old.

It's a heartbreaking story of courage, and it's a modern day medical marvel that takes us inside his brain and the operations that saved his life.

Cash's parents call Dr. Gary Steinberg, Stanford’s Chair of Neurosurgery, a true miracle worker. So what was it like when he performed the surgeries on Cash? Jessica and Danielle wear VR headsets as he takes them through the delicate procedures.

For the first time ever, Cash and his mother, Jennifer, see the VR images of the surgeries that saved his life.

The Story of Cash

The Story of Cash: Part 2

The Story of Cash: Part 3

The Story of Cash: Part 4

What was it like when Stanford's Chair of Neurosurgery, Dr. Gary Steinberg, performed the surgeries on Cash? Jess & Dani use VR headsets as he takes them through the delicate procedures.

The Story of Cash: Part 5