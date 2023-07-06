3 arrested in 2022 OC killing of delivery driver who stopped to help man

Police have arrested three gang members in connection to the killing of a pizza delivery driver who was shot while trying to help an elderly man who was being attacked in Stanton last year.

Henry Diep Le, 19, of Garden Grove; Adrian Castaneda, 19, of Anaheim; and Damian Ivan Mayorga,18, also of Anaheim, are charged with murder in the death of 49-year old Juan Cristalinas. Castaneda and Mayorga were arrested Wednesday at an Orange County home, while Le was arrested at the Mexican border, Stanton Police Services Chief Charlie Walters said.

Cristalinas, of Santa Ana, was delivering a pizza in June of last year when he saw a 76-year-old being attacked, and he stopped to help, Walters said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue in Stanton at 7:21 p.m. and found both men on the street, having been shot. Cristalinas later died at a hospital.

“He was trying to be a good father. He was trying to be a good son. He was doing his job. He did nothing wrong, and that’s the part that’s a little shocking about this case,” Walters said.

Walters said investigators were still trying to determine why the suspects attacked the 76-year-old in the first place. He did not elaborate as to their gang ties. It was not immediately clear whether any of them had retained an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

“We are a safer community. We’ve got these three off the street. That’s the No. 1 priority,” Walters said.