3 Bodies Found in Pool at Norwalk Home

LA County Fire crews responded to the home and performed CPR on three men but ultimately pronounced all three dead at the scene, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

By Oscar Flores

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of three men whose bodies were found in a pool early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 12000 block of Portugal Court in Norwalk shortly after 3 a.m. for a rescue call and found three Hispanic men in the pool not breathing, said the LA Sheriff's Department.

LA County Fire crews also responded to the home and performed CPR on the men but ultimately pronounced all three dead at the scene, according to LASD who say they're looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further details were immediately known. This is a developing story.

