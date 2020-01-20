Riverside County

3 Dead, 3 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Temescal Valley

By City News Service

Three people were killed and three others were injured following a hit-and-run crash in the Temescal Valley on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Three teenage boys were killed and three others were hurt when a car crashed into a tree in the Temescal Valley south of Corona, authorities said.

It was reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday at Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove three people from the car, then took them to hospitals, fire officials said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Two died after transport, the California Highway Patrol said.

Three other people in the car were injured, fire officials said.

All six people in the car were teenage boys, but their specific ages were not immediately clear.

One person was detained in connection with the crash, which was a hit-and-run, a CHP dispatcher said.

Temescal Canyon Road was closed between Squaw Mountain Road and Trilogy Parkway for the CHP's investigation.

