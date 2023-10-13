3 hurt as driver crashes into Kohl's in Huntington Beach

A driver was arrested after driving into a Kohl’s store in Huntington Beach and injuring three people Friday night.
All three victims were taken to a hospital, two in serious condition, following the crash around 8 p.m. at 7777 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.
The driver originally fled, prompting a police chase, but was arrested later at 1600 Beach Boulevard, Cuchilla said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to crash into the store.
