3 injured after car crashes into Van Nuys home

Three people are hospitalized after a driver crashed into the front yard of a residence in Van Nuys, authorities said Saturday.

Police were called at 10:34 p.m. Friday to the 15300 block of Saticoy Street regarding a crash, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

When officers arrived, they learned the driver crashed into a home's yard after colliding with a seating area in front of a Subway restaurant and slamming into several parked vehicles.

The driver was a teenager and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the station.

Paramedics rushed three people to a hospital, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The first two patients were not critical and (I'm) not sure of the third one," Prange said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and there was no other immediate information.