3 struck by wrong-way SUV driver at Laguna Hills bus stop

The SUV collided with the bus stop after crashing over a median.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three people were injured Thursday July 28, 2023 when they were struck by a wrong-way driver in a SUV at a Laguna Hills bus stop.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m. at a bus stop near El Toro Road and Paseo de Valencia in the Orange County community. The driver as traveling the wrong way on El Toro Road after the SUV hopped the center median and collided with the bus stop.

The SUV driver also was injured.

Details about the injured individuals' conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities have not determined a cause of the crash.

