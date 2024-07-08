3 kids, 2 adults on bikes hurt in hit-and-run crash in Garden Grove

A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested with the help of a good Samaritan who followed them after they struck five people – including several children – in Garden Grove, according to police.

The Garden Grove Police Department said officers received a call of a hit-and-run sometime before 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Twintree Lane and Haster Street. There, two adults and three children on bikes were hit by a driver who took off.

A witness followed the driver and called 911, helping law enforcement detain the driver. Police did not release that individual’s name.

Two children and an adult suffered critical injuries during the impact. Another child and another adult were described as being in stable condition.