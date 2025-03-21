Victorville

3 kids at Victorville daycare apparently ingest fentanyl pills, authorities say

At least one of them tested positive for fentanyl.

By Helen Jeong

At least one child tested positive for fentanyl after three children at a daycare and preschool facility in Victorville appeared to have ingested unknown pills, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were first sent to La Petite Academy on Bear Valley Road after a school employee found blue pills inside a classroom.

“The responding deputy recognized the blue pills with 'M30' imprinted on them as possible counterfeit pills which may contain fentanyl,” the law enforcement agency said.

The school staff saw three children appearing to have ingested the pills in security video footage and notified their parents so they could be rushed to a hospital to be treated.

Among the three children and two school employees who were treated, at least one child tested positive for fentanyl.

Narcotic investigators began interviewing school employees and parents.

La Petite Academy, which advertises to offer educational programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and pre-K students, was cooperating with the law enforcement, the department said. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other potential victims is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-8400. 

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

