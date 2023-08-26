South LA

3 killed, 3 critically injured in South LA crash

By City News Service

Three people were killed and three people were critically injured Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles. 

The crash occurred at about 5:25 a.m. at South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, several blocks west of the Harbor (110) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department was taking over the investigation into the crash, the CHP said. 

The LAPD confirmed that three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and said paramedics rushed three others to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance with critical injuries. 

No further information was immediately available.

