3 killed in early morning Temple City house fire

Three people were found dead inside the home east of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three people were killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday in Temple City.

Firefighters responded to the house and attached garage fire at about 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of Tyler Avenue in the San Gabriel Valley community. The fire started in a garage and spread to the house.

One resident made it outside, but went back into the home to help two other residents, firefighters said. All three were found dead at the base of staircase.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

Two people escaped the flames.

Details about how the fire started were not available. Flames were extinguished at about 1:30 a.m.

