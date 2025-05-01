3 men arrested for Hollywood Hills home burglary

Three people were arrested after breaking into a vacant home in Hollywood Hills during the morning hours on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The homeowners were not inside the house at the time of the burglary, but the property’s alarm system alerted the LAPD, which quickly deployed officers at around 6:3 a.m., according to Cpt. Robert Peters.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When the responding officers arrived, they were still able to see two of the suspected burglars inside the house and eventually arrested them.

A third suspect ran away, but with the help from K9 officers, officers were able to catch up with the man, taking him into custody following a short struggle. The third suspect was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All three men were described to be in their 20s.

“It’s a very wealthy neighborhood with a lot of good people,” Peters said, adding that daytime burglaries have become more common. “We live in dangerous times, but we are doing our best to mitigate burglary problems.”

The suspects had two, possible getaway vehicles, including a black Mercedes and silver Lexus.

They were not steal any valuable property from the home.

It was not immediately clear if a known public figure owned the house.