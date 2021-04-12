South LA

3 Men Killed in Violent South LA Crash

The car appears to have veered off into several parked carks before crashing into the bank, according to authorities.

Three young men were killed in a violent crash in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South LA Sunday night.

All three victims were 18 to 20 years of age, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. Their identifies have not been released. Two other people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of S. Central Avenue and E. Florence Avenue.

Video from the scene showed firefighters around a black sedan next to a Wells Fargo Bank building. The car appears to have veered off into several parked carks before crashing into the bank, according to authorities.

Investigators are looking into possible street racing being involved in the crash, according to the CHP, who added that speed appears to be a factor in the collision.

Kimball said additional law enforcement officers were called to the scene to assist with a big crowd of about 100-200 people, some of whom became combative with officers.

