3 men linked to Woodland Hills home invasion charged with murder

Three men suspected of breaking into a Woodland Hills home and killing a man inside before escaping with undisclosed items from the residence were charged Tuesday with murder and other counts.

Paata Kochyashvili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52, were all charged with murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder during a robbery. The charge stemmed from the killing that

occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of De La Osa Street near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three people entered the home, held the resident captive and assaulted him, "causing his death." The trio then fled the home "with the victim's property,'' police said, but no

specifics were provided.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze, who was found suffering from a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three suspects were arrested later that day. It was unclear what led police to the trio or what may have motivated the killing.

Kochyashvili was arrested near Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards. Otarashvili and Khutsishvili were arrested in the 400 block of Burchett Street in Glendale.

In addition to murder, Kochyashvili was also charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree robbery and single counts of first-degree burglary with a person present, false imprisonment by violence and dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Otarashvili was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and a single count of first-degree burglary with a person present. Khutsishvili was charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion and one count of first-degree burglary with a person present.

All three appeared in court Tuesday, but arraignment was re-set for May 21, and they were ordered to remain jailed without bail.