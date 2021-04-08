3 OC Children Recognized for Their Heroic Actions During Critical Emergency Situations

The Orange County Fire Department recognized three children who demonstrated great courage and composure during two emergencies.

Travis Navarro, 11, was one of those honored Thursday morning for the bravery he showed on January 26 when his mother, Rina Sandoval, suffered an episode of epilepsy.

In Navarro's 911 call, he is heard saying "my mom just had an epileptic episode and I don't know what to do."

The little boy remained calm and followed the instructions of the 911 operator.

“I had told him that if something happens, he has to call 911 and stay calm, and that's exactly what he did. I'm very proud of him," Sandoval said.

And it was because of the calm way that the young hero maintained during the situation that he received recognition from Brian Fennesy, the Orange County Fire Chief.

Authorities say it is a good idea to practice with children how to make an emergency call.

"It is very important when they dial 911 to know the address and phone number where you are dialing," said Samantha Maria Soto, Orange County 911 central dispatcher supervisor.

Thursday's ceremony also recognized sisters Stephanie and Ashley Roa.

In 2019, 17-year-old sister Stephanie and 15-year-old Ashley took a Fire Department Girls Empowerment course that included how to provide first aid.

Less than a year later, in September 2020, they put the training into practice while driving with their father on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach when they witnessed a terrible accident in which two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

"The people were seriously injured and needed help," said Ashley Roa, who received a certificate for her heroism.

The Roa sisters were able to control the bleeding, provide first aid, and prevent the victims from going into shock.

"We just did what we thought was the right thing to do," Stephanie Roa said.

