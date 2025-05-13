3 people arrested for child abuse, torture in Victorville

Three people were arrested in Victorville after six children under their care were found to be severely neglected and abused, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Officials learned about the "severe and prolonged" abuse against six children, whose age ranges from 5 to 16, when they conducted an investigation on Feb. 13.

The sheriff's department said three people, Kenneth Key, Tina Key and Katlynn Key, were named suspects in this case.

They were booked at the Central Detention Center on the charge of torture with bail set at $1 million.

Those with information about this case were urged to call Detective Katie Merrill of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904, the sheriff's department said.

The three people were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 8 a.m.