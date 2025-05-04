3 people hospitalized following reported shooting at Yorba Linda park

Three people were hospitalized Sunday following a reported shooting at a Yorba Linda park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened sometime around 3 p.m. at Featherly Regional Park, the sheriff’s department said. Details on what led up to the incident were unclear.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area as investigators assess the scene.

There is no known threat to the public at this time, according to Sgt. Gerard McCan of OCSD.

Officials did not detail the severity of the injuries of those who were hospitalized. It’s unclear if anyone was detained in connection with the incident.