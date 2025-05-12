3 people rescued after car crashes into backyard pool in Rancho Palos Verdes

Video footage captured the dramatic aftermath of a crash in Rancho Palos Verdes after a car ended up in the pool of a home.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the driver in the white car crashed through a brick wall before landing in the pool.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Hawthorne Boulevard and San Nicolas Drive.

Three people were transported to the hospital.

Video showed a beer bottle and a can of nitrous oxide sitting on top of the car as LASD investigated the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.