South LA

3 shot near bus stop by Exposition Park

By Karla Rendon

Three people were shot by a bus stop near Exposition Park on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The triple shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the victims was described as a woman in her 50s and a second victim was described as a man. A description of the third victim was not available.

Details on what led up to the violence were not available. Police have not said if anyone has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

