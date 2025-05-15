Orange County

3 students bring semi-automatic gun, ammo to Orange County middle school

It's unclear how the students got in possession of the firearm and ammunition.

By Missael Soto

Getty Images

Three sixth graders at Vista View Middle School were detained after reportedly bringing a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition to campus, police announced Tuesday.

Fountain Valley police officers responded to the report on Monday of a student possibly in possession of a firearm.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After searching through the three students' backpacks, officers found a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition, according to police.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was not an active shooter incident. It appears to be an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to campus safety," wrote the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Out of precaution, the department added that it would increase the police presence at the middle school for the coming days.

The students' identities were not released due to their age, per state law.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us