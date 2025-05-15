3 students bring semi-automatic gun, ammo to Orange County middle school

Three sixth graders at Vista View Middle School were detained after reportedly bringing a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition to campus, police announced Tuesday.

Fountain Valley police officers responded to the report on Monday of a student possibly in possession of a firearm.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After searching through the three students' backpacks, officers found a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition, according to police.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was not an active shooter incident. It appears to be an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to campus safety," wrote the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Out of precaution, the department added that it would increase the police presence at the middle school for the coming days.

The students' identities were not released due to their age, per state law.