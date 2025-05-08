Orange County

1 student killed in triple stabbing near Santa Ana High School: PD

One of the students was critically injured.

One student was killed and two others were hurt in a stabbing on Wednesday in Santa Ana, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing just before 3:30 p.m. near the area of Martin R. Heninger Elementary School and Santa Ana High School, according to police. The two surviving students were described to be in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the violence were unclear.

The Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement sent to parents that police are leading the investigation in the case. It added that there is no threat to the public.

As a result of the stabbing, all after-school activities have been canceled for Wednesday. Crisis counselors will be available Thursday to support students in need.

Police are looking for two individuals wanted in connection with the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more updates become available.

