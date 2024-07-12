LAPD

Winnetka mom charged for murder after 3-year-old son dies from apparent overdose

The mother of the boys found them unresponsive, authorities said.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Winnetka mother of twin toddlers was charged for murder after her sons were found unconscious at their home, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

When officers with the LAPD Topanga station responded to their house in the 20000 block of Sherman Way Thursday at around 11:20 a.m., they found the two 3-year-old boys unresponsive. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After the children were taken to a hospital, one of the twins was pronounced dead while the other remained in critical condition, the LAPD said.  

Investigators believe the children had ingested some sort of substance.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The mother, who was identified as 22-year-old Jestice James, appeared to have shared the home with other residents. She along with her roommates were questioned by the LAPD.

James, who was later arrested and booked for murder, was being held for $2 million bail Friday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD. 

Los Angeles May 3

Murder increase in Los Angeles appears to slow

LAPD Sep 15, 2023

LAPD asks for help in case of 31-year-old woman found dead in downtown LA apartment

This article tagged under:

LAPDCanoga Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us