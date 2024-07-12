A Winnetka mother of twin toddlers was charged for murder after her sons were found unconscious at their home, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

When officers with the LAPD Topanga station responded to their house in the 20000 block of Sherman Way Thursday at around 11:20 a.m., they found the two 3-year-old boys unresponsive.

After the children were taken to a hospital, one of the twins was pronounced dead while the other remained in critical condition, the LAPD said.

Investigators believe the children had ingested some sort of substance.

The mother, who was identified as 22-year-old Jestice James, appeared to have shared the home with other residents. She along with her roommates were questioned by the LAPD.

James, who was later arrested and booked for murder, was being held for $2 million bail Friday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD.