3-year-old girl dies, mom found unconscious in Anaheim: PD

Police in Anaheim are working to determine the cause of death of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a car Friday evening.

First responders were called for a medical aid emergency on the 1300 block of Fashion Lane, where the child was pulled out of a car by family members who were giving her first aid for reasons unspecified. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The toddler’s mother was also found in the vehicle unconscious. She, too, was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be recovering. It is unclear what caused the woman to lose consciousness.

The girl’s cause of death is currently unknown. Anaheim police said investigators are waiting for the mother to recover to provide more information.