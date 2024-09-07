Anaheim

3-year-old girl dies, mom found unconscious in Anaheim: PD

The girl was pulled out of a car and her mother was found unconscious in the vehicle, police said.

By Karla Rendon

FILE of sirens on a San Diego County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
NBC 7

Police in Anaheim are working to determine the cause of death of a 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a car Friday evening.

First responders were called for a medical aid emergency on the 1300 block of Fashion Lane, where the child was pulled out of a car by family members who were giving her first aid for reasons unspecified. The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The toddler’s mother was also found in the vehicle unconscious. She, too, was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be recovering. It is unclear what caused the woman to lose consciousness.

The girl’s cause of death is currently unknown. Anaheim police said investigators are waiting for the mother to recover to provide more information.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

AnaheimOrange County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us