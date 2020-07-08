3-Year-Old Girl Found Alone on Boat in Lake Piru

An unaccompanied 3-year-old girl was found floating on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, authorities said.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said it responded to a report of the toddler alone on a boat around 4:48 p.m. Officers on scene found the child, but no information was immediately released about the child's condition.
A dive team and air unit were deployed in response, the VCSD said.
The department was investigating a possible drowning associated with the child.
Divers were searching for the mother of the 3-year-old, who was found alone in a pontoon boat about three hours after it was rented.
Please check back for updates.