3-Year-Old Girl Found Alone on Boat in Lake Piru

By Staff Reports

An unaccompanied 3-year-old girl was found floating on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said it responded to a report of the toddler alone on a boat around 4:48 p.m. Officers on scene found the child, but no information was immediately released about the child's condition.

A dive team and air unit were deployed in response, the VCSD said.

The department was investigating a possible drowning associated with the child.

Divers were searching for the mother of the 3-year-old, who was found alone in a pontoon boat about three hours after it was rented.

