30+ arrests made in Saturday's downtown LA protest: LAPD

More than three dozen arrests were made and a handful of police officers were hurt during the “No Kings” protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

At least 35 people were arrested Saturday, police said. The charges associated with the arrests included breaking curfew, failure to disperse, resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer and resisting arrest.

In response to the looting and vandalism done to businesses in downtown, LA Mayor Karen Bass announced a curfew for about 1 square mile of downtown. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., those who don’t live or work in the area must leave; the curfew will be in effect until further notice.

Bass described the curfew as successful and has led to better control of violence and vandalism in the area.

Three police officers were hurt in connection with Saturday’s rally, LAPD said. The extent of those injuries was not specified. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told NBC4 that seven officers were hurt in the demonstration, but the department later lowered that figure to three in a press release.

Since June 7, LAPD has made 561 arrests related to the protests, according to the department. A total of 12 officers have been injured in relation to the rallies since then.