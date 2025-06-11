30 mayors in Southern California called for end of ICE raids in solidarity with LA

From Ventura to Downey, mayors from 30 Southern California cities stood together Wednesday to call for the end of immigration raids as they pleaded with the Trump administration to stop spreading fear.

They gathered for a news conference set up by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with some sharing the harrowing stories of community members affected by ICE raids.

Other leaders said while immigration raids have yet to take place in their cities, ICE has been present in their community “psychologically.”

“A week ago, everything was peaceful in the city of Los Angeles and in all of the representatives behind me in their cities as well. Things began to be difficult on Friday when raids took place,” Bass said while saying the ongoing unrest was “provoked by the White House.”

Following altercations between federal agents and protesters in the city of Paramount last weekend, some people are avoiding going to work and leaving home “out of fear,” Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons said.

“Lives have been disrupted,” Lemons said, adding the city’s swap meet is marred by fear while street vendors are losing their own means of making money.

The Paramount mayor said the city council is working to create a special fund to help those affected by the raids.

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores, a Marine veteran, called for the withdrawal of troops, including 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms, calling the militarization a “fear-based tactic” that targets immigration communities.

“Brothers, I myself have fought in different theaters. I fought wars, and I will tell you this. The people that you are here who have been called foreigners are not foreigners,” Flores said.

Downey Mayor Mario Trujillo said ICE agents raided a Home Depot and LA Fitness in his city Wednesday morning, with an elderly man, who was dropping off his granddaughter at a Catholic parochial school, being detained in front of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Downey Avenue.

“They are creating havoc and fear,” Trujillo said, adding restaurants are also being targeted by immigration agents. “This is not the way to provide public safety to the community. We're calling on the administration to change course and do their job correctly.”

Ventura City Mayor Jeanette Sanchez-Palacio also raised the alarm that the ongoing raids will affect California’s agriculture industry as many farm workers in Ventura are undocumented.

“When our workforce’s lives are in fear, the fields will go unharvested,” Sanchez-Palacio said. “The impact is felt not only at the local level, but it will also be felt at the national level.”

Despite widespread protests in reaction to the aggressive ICE raids across Southern California, President Trump has insisted that his deployment of the National Guard saved the city of Los Angeles.

“If I didn't `send in the troops' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great city would be burning to the ground right now,'' he wrote on social media, referring to Newsom and Bass as “incompetent.''