30+ museums in SoCal offer free admission for regional event

As a part of a region-wide tradition, more than 30 museums Sunday will offer free admission for SoCal residents to enjoy art, culture, film and natural history.

Formally known as Free General Admission Day, residents will be able to enter several museums without charge, though the offer does not apply to special ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees will also apply at each museum.

Additionally, this year, many organizations are offering Metro riders with a TAP card special discounts. Residents should also note that some participating museums will offer free admission on Saturday.

Alexa Nishimoto, SoCal Museums President and marketing associate for the Japanese American National Museum, said in a statement that she hoped the day provides residents with a space of comfort and connection following January's wildfires.

"It is an honor for us to open our collective doors and welcome visitors in to experience the broad range of cultural experiences available in the region," Nishimoto added.

These two museums offered free admission Saturday: California Botanic Garden and the International Printing Museum (which requires advance reservation).

The following list of museums will offer free admission Sunday:

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures;

American Museum of Ceramic Arts (advance reservation is required);

Autry Museum of the American West (advance reservation is required);

Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College;

Bowers Museum;

The Broad;

California African Museum;

Catalina Museum for Art & History;

Columbia Memorial Space Center;

Craft Contemporary;

Forest Lawn Museum;

Fowler Museum;

Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum;

The Getty Center (advance reservation is required);

Grammy Museum;

Hammer Museum;

Holocaust Museum LA (advance reservation is required);

Institute Contemporary Art LA;

LA Brea Tar Pits (advance reservation is required);

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes;

Lincoln Memorial Shrine;

Los Angeles County Museum of Art;

The Museum of Contemporary Art;

Museum of Latin America Art;

Museum of Tolerance;

Santa Barbara Museum of Art;

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History;

Santa Monica History Museum;

Skirball Cultural Center;

Sunnylands Center & Gardens;

USA Pacific Asia Museum; and

The Wende Museum

More information is available here. The 2025 Museums Free-For-All is sponsored by LAist, PBS SoCal and The SoCal Sound.