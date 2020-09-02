30-Year-Old Man Charged with Attempting to Break Into Girl's Room in Anaheim

A 30-year-old man has been charged with peeping and attempting to break in through a window of a girl's home in Anaheim before being arrested, police said Wednesday.

Oscar Sosatapia pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony count of attempted burglary, and misdemeanor counts of lewd conduct in a public place, child annoyance, peeking into an inhabited dwelling and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Sosatapia was seen peeking into a bedroom window of a girl by residents, in the area of Knott Avenue and Danbrook Drive, about 6:30 p.m. Friday, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Sosatapia was attempting to get into the home through the window when police arrived, Carringer said.