30,000+ Tulips Dazzling Descanso Gardens

If you were able to interview a tulip, and maybe have a tulip-to-human translator nearby, you might make your first question this: "Tulip, did you time your amazingly visual big bloom week at Descanso Gardens to coincide with the start of spring?" And the tulip might laugh, because tulips on their own time, and when it is time to reach skyward, tulip-time, it happens.



And my, is it happening at the La Cañada Flintridge gardens on the eve of springtime 2019. The destination's delightful plot of tulips is super-showy at the moment, "stunning," in fact, per the nature spot's social feeds. Bonus? Some of the 30,000-plus tulips that were planted haven't even opened yet, so the rest of March, fingers crossed, should look positively fabulous.



If you've been quite taken with the wildflowers hither and yon, show our cultivated stems some love. But do it soon: Any tulip can tell you, translator or not, that a bloom doesn't last forever. Take a peek at some pics snapped on March 18, 2019...