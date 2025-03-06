Over $300K worth of stolen merchanise recovered in MacArthur Park

Authorities recovered more than $300,000 worth of stolen merchandise Wednesday night during a retail theft bust in MacArthur Park.

The Rampart Burglary detectives, in collaboration with Rampart Vice, served a search warrant at a storefront on 6th Street and Alvardo Street. Detectives there found thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods being stored.

The stolen items came from retailers like CVS, Walgreen, Ross, TJ Max and Target, according to police. Items that were recovered included cosmetics, clothes and over-the-counter medicine.

The amount of merchandise was so large that police utilized a U-Haul truck to transport it out.

At least three people were arrested. Their identities were not immediately available.