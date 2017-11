A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Inglewood area according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The temblor/earthquake hit at 1:25 a.m. Friday about 1 mile from Westmont at a depth of 7.5 miles, the USGS reported.

People in Hawthorne, Lynwood, Hollywood and Redondo Beach reported feeling the temblor.

No injuries were reported.