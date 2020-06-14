31-Year-Old Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drugging, Raping Minor in San Bernardino County Hotel Room

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Loma Linda on suspicion of drugging and raping a minor and deputies believe there may be additional victims, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement released Sunday.

Joshua Lewis BLackwell-Tallent, 31, of Loma Linda, was arrested in the 24000 block of University Avenue on Friday, the department said.

Deputies found the suspect and the victim, who was described as a runaway juvenile, inside a hotel room, according to the statement.

Evidence showed that Blackwell-Tallent "groomed" the girl via the internet and arranged for to come to the hotel, where he is accused of drugging and raping her and holding her against her will, according to the SBSD.

The suspect is facing charges of rape while drugged, false imprisonment and arranging to meet a minor for sex.

Blackwell-Tallent was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center, and deputies said they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Station (909) 387-3545. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or the website at www.wetip.com.