335 LASD Employees, 2,585 Jail Inmates Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Monday that 335 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, along with 2,585 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Monday morning, 290 department employees are currently quarantined, and 1,814 have returned to work after being quarantined.

Of the 335 employees who tested positive, 238 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. Of the 290 employees currently quarantined, 180 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. And of the 1,814 employees who have returned to work after being quarantined, 1,292 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian.

In the jail system, 2,465 inmates are currently quarantined, and 85 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 68 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

Isolation is defined as being for "individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," while quarantine is for "individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation."

On June 1, Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County's public health director, confirmed the county's first known case of a jail inmate dying due to the virus.

More information is available on the department's coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.