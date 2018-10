An earthquake strikes near Aguanga, California on Oct. 13, 2018.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday near Aguanga at 4:57 p.m. Pacific Time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS says the magnitude 3.4 quake was centered about 8 km north of Aguanga, which is located about 20 miles east of Temecula.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the quake.