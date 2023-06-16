34-year-old man arrested in Fairfax District car fires

More details were released Friday on the arrest of a suspect in numerous fires in the Fairfax district.

The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Delano Thompson. Investigators are still gathering more information on the series of fires but they believe he is responsible for eight, according to officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators.

“There are a lot more fires that we are dealing with in the Fairfax district, and we anticipate… charging him with more fires” said Detective Roger Allen.

Investigators put out a crime alert last week for Thompson after he was caught on camera getting into his vehicle after setting a car on fire, authorities said. Two more cars were burned on that following Saturday in an overnight garage fire nearby.

Officials flagged Thompson’s vehicle, which was spotted in the Sunland area on Wednesday night. He was then taken into custody by officers from the Foothill Division.

“We’re proud to state that year to date, our experience and highly trained investigators have already arrested 51 arsonists” said Captain Erick Scott of the LAPD.

Following Thompson’s arrest, the number is now 52 arson suspects who have been arrested in the last six months.