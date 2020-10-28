Riverside County

35-Year-Old Man Killed by Gunshots Found Under Bridge in Riverside County

There was no immediate word on a motive or suspects.

Police tape
The body of a 35-year-old man killed by gunfire was found under a bridge linking Riverside and Jurupa Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

Junior Nazario Herappe of Jurupa Valley was killed sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning and left under the Mission Inn Avenue bridge, just inside the Riverside city limits, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officer Ryan Railsback said the victim's remains were spotted under the bridge by a pedestrian about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Homicide detectives confirmed that Herappe had been fatally shot, according to Railsback.

There was no immediate word on a motive or suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at 951-353-7105, or 951-353-7104.

