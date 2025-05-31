36 Chinese, Taiwanese nationals arrested at underground nightclub

About three dozen undocumented individuals were arrested Friday after federal agents raided an underground nightclub, the Homeland Security Investigations’ Los Angeles office announced.

Thirty-six Taiwanese and Chinese nationals were arrested for unlawfully being in the U.S. during the operation. Video released by the agency showed the detainees sitting on the sidewalk of a business with agents looking over.

Officials did not reveal where the underground nightclub was located.

The agency did not release the names of those who were detained.

