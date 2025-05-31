Immigration

36 Chinese, Taiwanese nationals arrested at underground nightclub

By Karla Rendon

generic ice agents homeland security hsi

About three dozen undocumented individuals were arrested Friday after federal agents raided an underground nightclub, the Homeland Security Investigations’ Los Angeles office announced.

Thirty-six Taiwanese and Chinese nationals were arrested for unlawfully being in the U.S. during the operation. Video released by the agency showed the detainees sitting on the sidewalk of a business with agents looking over.

Officials did not reveal where the underground nightclub was located.

The agency did not release the names of those who were detained.

