A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Riverside County on Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The temblor hit at 7:53 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of Aguanga, located 22 miles south-southeast of Hemet.

As of 8:30 p.m., nearly 250 people reported they felt the quake, according to USGS.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.