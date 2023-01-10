Join NBC4 Southern California and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade taking pace on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Several news anchors will participate in the annual tradition to honor the civil rights leader, including NBC4 News at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anchor Michael Brownlee and Meteorologist Melissa Magee along with Telemundo 52’s Morning News Anchor Grecia Carrillo and Weather Anchor Marcos Mora riding in two convertibles.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on MLK Blvd. from Western Ave. to Crenshaw Blvd. For details, visit www.kingdomdayparade.org.