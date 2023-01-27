California

3rd Annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival Coming to Rancho Mirage

By City News Service

Wine Glasses Pouring

What to Know

  • The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive
  • Prices start at $150

The third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival, featuring 80 California pinot noir-producing wineries, will be held in Rancho Mirage Friday.  

The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.   

"Pinot noir is the world's most popular light- to medium-bodied red wine, and has gained in popularity year after year,'' festival founder David Fraschetti said in a statement. "This festival is perfect for the novice interested in learning more about wine, and yet sophisticated enough for even the most discerning connoisseurs.''

Festival officials said the event's grand tasting will feature more than 80 California pinot noir wineries pouring more than 225 wines throughout the day.
  

Wineries included in the sampling mix include Cirq., Miner, Rodney Strong, Twomey, Williams Seylem, Papapietro-Perry, Domaine Della and Roar, according to festival officials. Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with winery owners and winemakers while sampling wine and small bites throughout the afternoon.  

"These wines are complex and uncompromising, and our featured wineries have amazing reputations for producing truly noteworthy pinot noirs," Frashcetti said.
  

The wine tasting event will also feature a silent auction to benefit the Alzheimer's Coachella Valley organization.

